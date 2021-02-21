Affordable renewable energy a bone of contention in South Africa

South Africa is among the governments that have witnessed its economy weakened and frustrated by the coronavirus pandemic. This trend has aggravated the divisions that were initially insignificant in the country. The country’s most visible problem has been power outages and inaccessibility challenging the country’s reputation as an upcoming developing country.

For instance, the country’s electric utility’s inadequate leadership has brought disastrous implications for the citizens. The leaders expected to develop the utility turned out to be devourers who embezzled the funds that could have ensured it serves the purpose for which it was established. The company should be operating at 44000MW, although it projects a reduction of 16000MW in the next few days due to lack of finances and timid management.

This situation is just an exacerbation of what the country has been experiencing for more than a decade. Studies conducted by the South African Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research indicate that the cost of power has been growing through the years, with the latest statistics implying a $5 billion increase. Currently, the sum lost through embezzlement clocks $22 billion pushing the South African manufacturing industry down to the lowest level. Since the government and the politicians lack the will to outdo corruption and management problems, the regional and local leaders have taken it upon themselves to run their energy resources to meet what their citizens require.

Cape Town was on the quest to break free from the monotonous problems of dealing with Eskom, and renewable energy alternatives are a sure pathway to achieving the target. Moreover, the reducing cost of obtaining renewable energy unveiled the town’s opportunity to outrun these problems in the pandemic period. Additionally, battery storage technology has become affordable for utilities intending to store the surplus energy they obtain or convert it to appropriate forms for future access. Although the upfront cost of installing solar energy resources may be high, the operational costs are low, covering up for that which the customers would have incurred during installation.

Cape Town faced strong opposition over its demand to run its electricity infrastructure with the diligence that it wants for success from the leaders. The corrupt officials can’t wait to milk such projects because they have observed them performing well. However, reasonable legislators think that Cape Town’s independence in running its electricity operations might peddle the town towards affordable renewable energy. Finally, Eskom can be revitalized to take over the energy projects and meet the needs of the country with the right leadership that does not let money get the best of them.