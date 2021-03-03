Green Hydrogen to power first-zero carbon steel plant

North Sweden, under Green Energy, is working on a new venture where a new industrial initiative is working on creating the planet’s first large-scale steep production plan. One of the other partners includes EIT InnoEnergy. It is an H2 Green Steel Initiative that aims at large-scale production by 2024. The initiative will work under a considerable investment of 2.5 billion euros with a crucial role of creating a new green steel producer from inception.

This business is driven by the high demand for steel in the country. The demand-driven venture will focus on various roles, including delivering cheap renewable energy, producing green hydrogen to create iron and new and innovative steel manufacturing technologies. All these features are key players to ensure that the country deliver adequate safe energy that doesn’t pose

This initiative is a massive step for the country since it will rise to over 10,000 both directly and indirectly. If everything goes according to plan, large-scale production begins in early 2024. In addition to that, the company plans on having an annual output of five million tonnes of good steel by 2030. It is a project that aims to deliver not only high-quality steel but on a large scale.

Naturally, steel contributes to 8% of carbon emissions globally every year. With these facts, there was a need to deliver excellent steel that doesn’t pose a danger to the environment. In that case, green hydrogen is the key to reducing emissions. The H2 Green Steel initiative is the first step of the European Green Hydrogen Acceleration Center. It aims to support annual development in the green hydrogen economy to 100bn euros by 2025.

One of the things that the initiative took time to decide on is the location. The current H2 Green Steel location is the Norrbotten region. The area delivers favorable conditions that ensure the production of fossil-free steel. Other than that, the Norrbotten area offers access to cheap energy from renewable sources, a large seaport in Lulea, and good iron ore. Besides, it includes the planet’s leading expertise in metallurgy and steel processing.

From the details above, the European Green Hydrogen Acceleration Center aims to become the leading producer of green steel. It is also a way to help Europe deal with the environmental issues about fossil fuels. New Sweden will have the location of the world’s most giant zero carbon steel plant. As a result, the country’s economy will rise, and there will be many job opportunities for the people. What the future holds for the business venture is something only time can tell. All the world can do is watch and hope that everything will turn out okay.