South Africa’s 2021 Renewable Energy viewpoint concerning its budget

The impact caused by Covid-19 continues to cut across the African continent, especially South Africa, as a country. Tito Mboweni, Finance Minister of South Africa, decided to use a prudent approach while addressing the short-term economic challenges facing S.A.

According to a statement released by the South Africa photovoltaic Industry Association (SPAVIA), the security of renewable energy is core in the formation of a block, as it will help South Africa aim higher in developing its economy. Niveshen Govender, the head of SPAVIA, was delighted to welcome the recognition made by Tito Mboweni, as it would aid in reopening the economy.

According to the speech statement, three energy schemes have been announced to help the private sector invest about R52.4 billion ($3.470 billion). Those projects would help in the production of 2569 megawatts of electricity, which will, in turn, reduce problems with the transmission of electricity and reduce the use of diesel generators. The schemes will also broad-based black economic empowerment strategies like localization and ownership.

Besides, President Ramaphosa’s SONA (State of the Nation Address) mentioned the imminent production of Renewable Energy Independent Power Producers Procurement Programme (REIPPPP) bid windows 5 and 6. The solar P.V. industry is eagerly waiting for the president to implement the commitment. Long-term capacity requirements are required to enable the production of affordable power and avail it online immediately.

SAPVIA is currently waiting for the outcomes of the RMIPPP (Risk Mitigation Power Purchase Programme) and windows 5&6 to kick start their works. Govender hopes that the national energy system, which comprises private and public sectors, learns from some productive lessons by implementing more sophisticated energy solutions. Battery energy storage system is among the most awaited solution to take its effect.

Minister Mboweni stated that DMRE/IPPI received a proposal from the Small IPP program. The main suggestion inside the request was to implement schemes worth 16 solar P.V. and combine an energy capacity of 80MW.

The Small IPP Programme procurement has not taken effect yet, and the government is urged to act without hesitation to make sure that the projects are not delayed. If the government decided to make an economy surrounded by resiliency, inclusivity, and sustainability, then job opportunities for the blacks, both women and youth, would be readily available. The program is anticipated to take effect by the end of next year (2022). SAPVIA has already executed the programs to help focus on the skills space and make the renewable market readily available.