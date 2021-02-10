Activation of the 400Mwh California battery project by AES

Alamitos, which is a 100MW/400MW autonomous battery energy storage system (BESS), has started its functions in southern California. Here the company aims to achieve its 100% carbon-free power goal by 2045 as well as assisting the state in conquering electric system reliability concerns.

This is the largest lithium-ion battery project in the world to be switched by AES Corporation. AES Corp. is the developer of this project, and it inked a long-term agreement to sell its stored energy to a California investor-owned utility (IOU), Southern California Edison.

Fluence dispensed the power storage system of this project. Fluence is a system integrator and technology supplier, and it has a joint venture with AES Corporation and Siemens, an engineering company. Also, a Qatar Investment Authority possessed a 12% of stake in Fluence is an investment worth more than a billion dollars of the BESS value.

Mark Miller from AES Corporation said that the battery system would help support the carbon-free goals put in place by California’s state. He added that the EAS Corporation via AES Clean Energy business would proceed to provide clean, green power to the state.

There are many projects with four-hour duration battery resources in California, and the 100MW/400MW project is one of them. Its construction’s main objective is to reduce dependence on natural gas and offer enough power capacity to meet the state’s energy demand. The project would also provide reliable power to integrate renewables.

Last year in November, the state’s load-serving facilities, smaller power suppliers, and other two main IOUs were authorized by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), which is the regulator, to purchase all the system reliability resources with a total capacity of 3.3GW so as to in charge of numerous legacy power plants. Southern California Edison is among the major IOUs.

AES said that the battery system would assist the grid, especially during peak times, adding that the lithium-ion battery packs have the ability to send power to households within a few seconds when need be. The system will also reduce natural gas usage that many people depend on during peak hours. In 2015, AES signed a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with SCE after AES emerged a winner in a very competitive bidding process. Recently, AES Corporation started to build a battery storage system with a capacity of 560 MWh in Chile after it is completed.