NASA reveals Perseverance landing video

NASA officials stated on February 22 that the Perseverance rover is in great shape on the surface of Mars, showing spectacular images from its touchdown on the red planet last week. At a meeting at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the project leaders said that since touching down in Jezero Crater on February 18, the rover has continued to conduct checkouts of different devices, like launches of its high-gain antenna as well as instrument mast.

“As we have been preparing them during the very first few sols on the surface, perseverance is safe and proceeding with operations,” stated Jessica Samuels, JPL’s Perseverance surface mission manager. A “sol” is mainly a Martian day, about 40 minutes greater than the terrestrial day. The antenna, as well as mast launches and initial testing of many of its devices, were included in those operations. “We are pleased to report that all of them are performing nominally and as anticipated,” she added of those resources. “We are very happy to be back on the surface and to use our systems.”

The emphasis of the briefing was not a status update on Perseverance, but rather the release of a video produced during its entrance, descent as well as landing (EDL) stage of the mission from the footage taken from various high-definition cameras installed on the spaceship. The video, strongly marketed by NASA before the report, has included the launch of the parachute of spacecraft, the deployment of its heat shield as well, as the lowering by its “skycrane” of the rover to the earth, which flew overhead after the rover touched down.

“Around JPL, the response to EDL cam videos was truly incredible,” stated Dave Gruel, leader of the Perseverance EDL camera. “Every moment I see it, it brings me goosebumps.” Matt Wallace, who serves as the Deputy project manager, said the concept of including the camera device came after seeing a video taken by his daughter, who is a gymnast, performing a backflip for a second,” he stated, causing him to make a call Gruel to put identical cameras on the Mars 2020. “I had a peek of what it might be like if I was able to do a backflip. “This is what led to the system here.”

The project introduced the cameras, FLIR Systems’ commercially accessible units with only slight modifications, on the “do no harm” plan, Gruel stated, with no clear performance criteria beyond that. “We shouldn’t get frustrated, and we should be happy if we could get just one picture or a bit of information back from the EDL.” In fact, cameras captured over 23,000 pictures, of which only 4,500 have been retrieved. In the mission’s online library of raw imagery, these photos were released.