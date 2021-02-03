Scientists say that a full moon has the capability of influencing menstrual cycles and sleep patterns

To differentiate between myths and truths, ordinary people sometimes have to rely on scientists. Is there any effect of a full moon on menstrual cycles? When it comes to how we sleep, does it have any impact? For so long, myths had it that the answer to the two questions was a resounding yes. Scientists have yet again come out to clear a matter that plagues a layman.

According to scientists, what people assumed to be myths could be true to some extent. They say that when there is a full moon, people tend to sleep for fewer hours probably, and they also go to bed later than usual. On the other hand, perhaps due to the similarity between moon cycles and menstrual cycles, a full moon usually synchronizes the latter, although temporarily.

Historically, if the sky changes, most people’s daily lives also change. One such impacting change is that of faces of the moon, which people believe determines their moods and how they feel. Full moons are also associated with werewolves. Lunar cycles are also associated with fertility by others. Interestingly, some of these stories might not just be tales but also truths.

A study was published on 27th January discussing a correlation between the lunar cycle and sleep cycles. Its sample size was 98 people from remote areas of Formosa, Argentina, and 464 college students residing in Seattle. Additionally, these two different populations’ choice was to factor in using artificial sources of light such as electricity. These scientists come from Yale University, and the University of Washington, the National University of Quilmes, Argentina.

According to the findings, one could spot a connection between lunar cycles and sleep cycles. However, the relationship was more evident in participants from areas without access to electricity. During a full moon, people went to bed late and slept for short periods.

There is also another study about the relationship between lunar and menstrual cycles. The data used was from 22 women, and the menstrual cycle records were for over 32 years. They compared the data and lunar cycles, especially during fluctuations looking for a different pattern.

From the observation, for women with menstrual cycles longer than 27 days, lunar cycles’ synchronization was evident. However, as the women grew older, the connection was lost. Another factor that weakened this relationship was exposure to artificial light. In one of the publication statements, most menstrual cycles last for 27.32 days, almost the same as a single lunar cycle. Besides, once lunar gravimetric forces shift, it affects menstruation. That’s how lunar cycles affect menstrual cycles.