As LEO satellites are increasing, there is a need for perfect calculations of the atmospheric drag impacts on their trajectories. Therefore, boosting atmospheric drag calculations is vital as far as planning satellite missions are concerned. This is because satellites are essential in day to day activities. They help to provide data, navigation, and communications solutions. Satellites are also used to observe Earth aid in monitoring climate, weather, and natural resources.

The information provided by these satellites is crucial to consumers, businesses, and policymakers. However, the increase in demand for satellites’ services has made the low-Earth orbit be crowded with satellites. To avoid plan evasion maneuvers and collisions, satellite operators need to foresee and account for gravitational forces and trajectory changes.

There are high catastrophic risk and cascading collisions following additional ten thousand objects into low Earth orbit. As of now, more than 1800 active satellites operate in less than 1000km above the Earth. The atmospheric drag is so big that it affects satellite orbital trajectories. This region is being shared by over 10000 inert satellites together with debris pieces.

In 2018, the building of prominent constellations of commercial LEO satellites started where SpaceX launched its Starlink satellite prototypes. Some of the companies that have prepared their constellations include Telesat, Amazon, and OneWeb. One factor that has led to the satellite congestion into low Earth orbit is the low cost of producing these satellites since they can be built using off-the-shelf components. The rise in the LEO constellation has led to an increase in orbital debris, making LEO invisible, and going to higher orbits is likely to be perilous.

Orbit prediction’s accuracy depends on atmospheric drag force models’ quality and the projection they make. Some of the factors that influence atmospheric drag are satellite geometry and size. However, drag heavily relies on the thermosphere’s low density, which is the highly variable upper atmosphere. Forecasting and more accurate specification of the space environment are required to realize significant advances in orbit prediction. One of the biggest limitations to boosting atmosphere models is the sparse distribution of higher atmosphere observations and inconsistent quality.

The scientific community is committed to ensuring it provides solutions to these issues. For instance, it focuses on boosting magnitude measurements and the drivers’ temporal evolution, model advancement, and data assimilation schemes’ testing. It is essential to note that data assimilation methods were used there before in terrestrial weather analyses and forecasting.